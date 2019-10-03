XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 19:34 BST

Leeds United Star Expresses Delight At France Under-20s Call-up

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Ilhan Meslier has expressed his delight at being called up for the France Under-20 squad.

Meslier, a highly rated talent in his homeland, is currently on a season-long loan at Leeds and the English Championship outfit have an option to keep him on a permanent basis should he impress at Elland Road.  


 



The shot-stopper, who was born in March 2000, has been selected in the France Under-20 squad for games against Norway and Sweden over the international break.

Meslier took to social media to write: "I’m very happy to be called to [the] French team for two games against Norway and Sweden."
 


The Whites custodian will have to battle for a starting spot with countryman Yehvann Diouf.



Meslier is one of only three players plying their trade outside France to be called up the the Under-20s squad.

The 19-year-old has yet to start for Leeds and recently lost his place on the bench to Kamil Miazek.
 


EFL rules mean Leeds can only name five loanees in their matchday squads in the Championship and Marcelo Bielsa has had to juggle his resources accordingly.
 