Leeds United Star Expresses Delight At France Under-20s Call-up

Leeds United goalkeeper Ilhan Meslier has expressed his delight at being called up for the France Under-20 squad.



Meslier, a highly rated talent in his homeland, is currently on a season-long loan at Leeds and the English Championship outfit have an option to keep him on a permanent basis should he impress at Elland Road.













The shot-stopper, who was born in March 2000, has been selected in the France Under-20 squad for games against Norway and Sweden over the international break.



Meslier took to social media to write: "I’m very happy to be called to [the] French team for two games against Norway and Sweden."





The Whites custodian will have to battle for a starting spot with countryman Yehvann Diouf.







Meslier is one of only three players plying their trade outside France to be called up the the Under-20s squad.



The 19-year-old has yet to start for Leeds and recently lost his place on the bench to Kamil Miazek.





EFL rules mean Leeds can only name five loanees in their matchday squads in the Championship and Marcelo Bielsa has had to juggle his resources accordingly.

