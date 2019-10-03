XRegister
06 October 2018

03/10/2019 - 18:39 BST

Mohamed Elyounoussi Starts, Tom Rogic On Bench – Celtic Team vs Cluj Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Cluj
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Romanian side Cluj to Celtic Park for a Group E Europa League encounter this evening. 

Cluj knocked Celtic out of the champions League qualifiers earlier this season and the Scottish giants will be looking for revenge tonight.
 

 



Celtic played out a 1-1 draw in France against Rennes to get their Europa League group stage campaign started, while Cluj beat Italian Serie A side Lazio 2-1 in Romania.


The hosts will be without striker Vakoun Bayo, who is suspended for the visit of Cluj, while Leigh Griffiths is not yet fully fit.
 


Celtic boss Neil Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while in at the back he has a central pairing of Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien. In midfield, Scott Brown will look to dominate, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie are also picked. Mohamed Elyounoussi and James Forrest support Odsonne Edouard.



The Northern Irishman has a bench full of substitutes to bring on if needed, including Moritz Bauer and Tom Rogic.
 


Celtic Team vs Cluj

Forster, Elhamed, Ajer, Jullien, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Forrest, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Sinclair, Bauer, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham
 