National Team Boss And Director Make England Trip, Hold Talks With Liverpool Star To Build Bridges

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has worked his way back into Xherdan Shaqiri's good books thanks to a trip to England on Wednesday.



Shaqiri recently skipped Switzerland duty for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar, claiming that he wanted to focus on Liverpool.













However, it emerged in Switzerland that his relationship with coach Petkovic was strained, with the national team boss admitting that it "could be a lot better".



Petkovic though has taken the initiative and mended his relationship with Shaqiri, according to Swiss daily Blick.





The Switzerland coach travelled to England on Wednesday with national team director Pierluigi Tami to hold talks with Shaqiri.







It is claimed Petkovic's mission to England was a success and the Liverpool star has committed to answering the coach's call for future Switzerland squads.



Whether Shaqiri will be involved over October's international break though remains to be seen as he missed Liverpool's 4-3 Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday evening due to a calf injury.





Switzerland have two Euro 2020 qualifiers in October, facing Denmark away from home and then hosting the Republic of Ireland.

