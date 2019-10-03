XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/10/2019 - 15:55 BST

Rangers and Liverpool Fans Create Similar Atmosphere Feels Gers Star

 




Sheyi Ojo has compared the atmosphere created by Rangers fans on European nights to the atmospheres he has experienced at Anfield with Liverpool.

The winger is on a season-long loan deal at Rangers from Liverpool and has so far been handed regular game time by Gers boss Steven Gerrard.  


 



He played and scored Rangers' winner in their 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in their opening Europa League group stage fixture this season, on what was an emotional occasion after the passing of Fernando Ricksen.

Ojo admits that given the circumstances around the game, the atmosphere was slightly different, but he feels that Ibrox on a European night has echos of Anfield on European nights.
 


Asked about the atmosphere at Ibrox for the Feyenoord game, Ojo told Rangers TV: "Obviously playing for Liverpool it's a similar sort of atmosphere, with the fans.



"But I think because of the significance of that game and what had happened, it was like a different sort of atmosphere.

"So for me to be part of it was a real honour and for everyone else included, it was important to get the three points, which we did."
 


Rangers will be hoping to get another win on the board in the Europa League this evening when they take on Swiss side Young Boys in an away group stage encounter.

The Gers will have to deal with an artificial pitch against Young Boys.
 