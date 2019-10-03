Something About Him – Former Premier League Star On Salzburg Man’s Anfield Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Brede Hangeland believes Erling Braut Haaland showed against Liverpool on Wednesday night that he has the mentality to play in big games.



Liverpool suffered a major scare against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League when they threw away a three-goal lead and allowed the Austrian side to reach level terms at the hour mark.













Haaland was the one who netted the equaliser and for a while, it seemed Salzburg would take something away from Anfield in what would have been a shock result after Liverpool raced to a three-goal lead in the first half.



Mohamed Salah eventually scored the winner to earn all three points for the Reds and Hangeland feels Haaland showed that he has something that every team need, an eye for a goal.





The former defender believes the teenage striker showed his big-game mentality against the Reds and was at the right place at the right time to get a goal to his name.







The former Fulham defender said on Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “Braut Haaland came for a team that risked a lot, played with courage and impressive quality for the first part of the second half.



“And there is something about Haaland.





“He didn’t show much but he showed the most important thing – he can score goals.



“He has the mentality that is perfect for the big games.



“The smile was on, he was full of confidence and was present at the moment. The goal was ‘fox in the box’ goal.



“He was waiting in the right place, kept the space in front of him open and did the easy job of putting it in.”



Haaland has scored an astonishing 18 goals this season with four of them coming in two Champions League games.

