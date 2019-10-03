Steven Gerrard Will Be Absolutely Raging – Former Scotland Star On Rangers Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart feels that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be "raging" after his Gers side lost 2-1 at Young Boys in the Europa League.



Rangers took the lead just a minute before half time at the Stade de Suisse when Alfredo Morelos shrugged off the attentions of Frederik Sorensen and made no mistake with his shot.













However, Young Boys were level within just five minutes of the start of the second half after a James Tavernier mistake led to Roger Assale scoring for the hosts.



Tavernier then made another mistake deep into stoppage time at the end of the game as his slip let Christian Fassnacht finish and claim a 2-1 win for Young Boys.





Rangers had the better chances in the game but are leaving Switzerland with nothing and Stewart thinks Gerrard will be hugely unhappy.







"I can't help but feel Steven Gerrard will be absolutely raging that his side have given away a great opportunity to pick up three points against Young Boys", Stewart said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"Two mistakes from the captain and they have been punished for it."





And former Rangers star Neil McCann believes conceding so late on will be a hammer blow for the Gers.



"That is a hammer blow to Rangers.



"We were talking about them possibly leaving with three points, being delighted with one and now it has been snatched from them."



Rangers now have a double header against Portuguese giants FC Porto in their next two Europa League matches.

