Stoke City Tipped To Reach Settlement With Nathan Jones

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are expected to reach a settlement to let Nathan Jones go as manager, according to the Sun.



Jones led Stoke to another defeat on Tuesday night when the Potters were beaten at home in the Championship by fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.













The axe was widely expected to fall on Jones following the result, but the manager is still in his post at the bet365 Stadium and despite having admitted to failing in his job, has not resigned.



It is claimed that Jones is unlikely to resign and Stoke will instead reach a settlement with him to allow him to leave.





The Potters are looking to find a replacement for Jones and the Welshman could even still be in the dugout for the club's league meeting with Swansea City this weekend.







Jones impressed during a spell in charge of Luton Town between 2016 and earlier this year, when Stoke raided the then League One club to appoint him as manager.



The Potters have this season collected just two points from their opening ten Championship fixtures and sit rooted to the bottom of the league standings.





Under Jones they have the worst home record in the division, having lost five of their six league matches at the bet365 Stadium.

