03/10/2019 - 12:58 BST

Technically, He’s Complete Player – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has lavished praise on Stuart Dallas and admits that his versatility makes him a vital component in his squad.

A winger by trade, Bielsa has used Dallas at right-back this season and the Northern Ireland international has excelled in the full-back role.  


 



With a raft of injuries in the Leeds squad, the 28-year-old is expected to be vital to Bielsa as he looks to keep the shape of his team while dealing with players out injured.

Bielsa admits that it is rare to have a player of Dallas’ quality as he can play on both flanks and can defend and attack with equal measure in different roles.
 


He feels the winger’s technical prowess makes him a complete footballer and his ability aerially also gives him the option of playing the 28-year-old in a central role when needed.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “It’s not usual to find a player like that.

“He can play on both sides, even if he’s right-footed. Agility of a winger, power of a defender.
 


“Technically, it’s a complete player.

“He has enough aerial play to play everywhere on the pitch. Even if he’s a player down the sides, when he has to play in the centre he has no issues.”

Dallas is likely to be in the starting eleven when Leeds visit Millwall this Saturday.   
 