The Boys Are Buzzing – Rangers Winger Ahead Of UEFA Youth League Bow

Rangers academy winger Kai Kennedy has revealed his and his team-mates’ excitement about playing in the UEFA Youth League for the first time this season.



The Rangers Under-18s won the league last season and qualified for the Champions League equivalent of youth football for the current term.













Their Under-19 side are now preparing to enter the competition and will face Young Boys away from home today in their first game of the tournament.



The young Rangers players are excited about pitting their wits against some of the top youth teams of Europe and Kennedy admits that he is eagerly waiting to get some action in the competition.





He feels it is a reward for Rangers winning the Under-18 league last season and admits that it will be a different kind of challenge for the youngsters in the team.







Kennedy conceded that there is palpable excitement in the squad ahead of their first game in Europe.



The winger said on Rangers TV: “I’m looking forward to it, I think you can tell by the boys in training that everyone is buzzing.





“I think it is going to be a good challenge for us and I can’t wait to go over and get started.



“Last year we were pushing for the League and the Youth Cup but I think the League was the most important so that we could get playing in this against the best teams.”



He continued: “It is a different challenge compared to playing against teams here every week.



“You can tell the boys are confident even talking about it in the changing room, you can tell they are looking forward to it so I just hope we play well and get the win.”

