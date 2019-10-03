There’s Problems At Tottenham Which Aren’t Coming Out – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer is of the view that there is a lot wrong behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur and believes Real Madrid could tempt Mauricio Pochettino to quit the north London club.



Tottenham, who reached the Champions League final last season but lost to Liverpool, have struggled to get going in the new campaign and sit sixth in the Premier League with only eleven points from their opening seven games.













They were also thrashed 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week, a result which is the heaviest loss the club have ever suffered on home turf.



McAteer, assessing Liverpool's Premier League rivals, is certain that things are wrong behind the scenes at Tottenham and feels issues are now leaking onto the pitch and affecting their performances.





He said on Liverpool's in-house TV channel following the Reds' 4-3 Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg: "I don't think things are right at Tottenham.







"Behind the scenes I think it's really disgruntled.



"There's a lot of problems that we're not hearing about.





"It's filtering onto the pitch and we're seeing the results in the Premier League and obviously the Champions League [against Bayern Munich] was an absolute disaster for them."



Zinedine Zidane has come under pressure at Real Madrid at the start of the season and McAteer believes if the Spanish giants were to move for Pochettino, they would be able to tempt him to the Bernabeu.



"If Zidane was to go, could they prise him away now? I think they probably could.



"Rumour has it that he's already had talks with them, that's the rumour, and it never quite worked out.



"And if they came back I think they could persuade him. I think he could go to that club because of his links with Spanish football."



Liverpool are due to play host to Tottenham at Anfield towards the end of this month and Jurgen Klopp will hope that Pochettino's Spurs arrive on Merseyside in poor form and continuing to look far away from being title rivals.

