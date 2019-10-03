This Is What Leeds United Star Told Me Off Camera – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has revealed what Whites left-back Ezgjan Alioski said to him off camera following the Whites' 1-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday evening.



Leeds were made to work hard for all three points against the Baggies at Elland Road and a 38th minute goal from Alioski proved to be the difference between the two sides in the Championship encounter.













Alioski bombed down the left flank and was found by Jack Harrison, then hit an angled effort towards goal, which took a deflection and found the back of the net.



West Brom dominated in the second half and Leeds ended the game having enjoyed less possession than the visitors, a rare sight.





Leeds' stars all put in a shift and Parker has revealed that Alioski told him post-match off camera that his tank was empty due to his efforts.







Parker said on LUTV: "Alioski said to us off camera that he was absolutely shattered.



"But you've got to perform like that.





"[Leeds legend] Eddie Gray always says that if good players work harder than the opposition then your quality will shine."



Alioski has been handed regular game time by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa since he took over at Elland Road last summer and is currently keeping experienced left-back Barry Douglas out of the starting eleven.

