This Isn’t Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd Team – Boss’ Former Coach Urges Time For Norwegian

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former coach Ole Olsen believes his former player deserves time and support at Manchester United to build a side, as the current team are not good enough.



Manchester United have won just twice in their opening seven league games and are languishing in tenth in the Premier League table at the moment.













Questions are being raised about whether Solskjaer is the right manager to carry out changes and rebuild Manchester United over the coming years.



Olsen admits that he feels sad for the situation his former player has found himself at Manchester United and believes he has been a little unlucky with injuries and other issues in the squad.





He insisted that the current Manchester United boss deserves the time and money he needs to revamp the squad as they are just not good enough at the moment compared to teams such as Liverpool or Manchester City.







Olsen told The Athletic: “You might think he’s quiet but he burns inside if he’s not happy. He’s a football addict.



“Now he’s under pressure I feel pity for him. He deserves support and he deserves time to build a team.





“This Manchester United team isn’t his. He handled it well in the beginning, but he’s been unlucky too, with injured players and with his players not scoring the chances.



“They have not been good enough either, but it’s difficult to play against teams who lie in their own box.



“Liverpool and Man City can open teams up, United isn’t good enough yet. They are meeting a wall 60 metres from goal and United don’t have the service from someone like (Kevin) De Bruyne to create.



“You have to be accurate to open up opponents, but United need better players too and they can’t buy any until 2020.”



“We are used to storms here”, he added.



“The weather comes with a south-west wind, but we survive these storms. I’m confident Ole Gunnar will too.”



Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw away at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night in the Europe League.

