Tottenham Hotspur Tipped To Resurrect Deal For Target In January If Key Player Goes

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to go back in for Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window if they can offload Christian Eriksen.



Eriksen is into the last year of his contract and Spurs did not receive an acceptable offer for the midfielder in the summer, despite being ready to sell, and the player was also not sold on any destination offered.













They would be likely to want to sell him again when the window swings back open for business in the new year if he has not put pen to paper to a fresh contract.



If Eriksen is willing to accept a January move, handing Spurs a fee for his services, they are likey to go back in for Fernandes as a replacement, according to football.london.





As Tottenham did extensive work on a deal for Fernandes in the summer, trying and failing with bids sent to Sporting Lisbon for his services, they would be expected to pick up where they left off with the talks.







The early closing Premier League transfer window in the summer also restricted Tottenham's room for maneuver, with top flight English clubs having almost a full month less than their European counterparts to get their business done.



Fernandes scored a whopping 32 goals for Sporting Lisbon over the course of last term, while he is again in sparkling form this season.





So far the Portuguese midfielder has netted six goals for Sporting Lisbon this season.

