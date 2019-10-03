We Can Go Far In UEFA Youth League – Rangers Academy Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler believes his side can go deep in the UEFA Youth League and grab the opportunity to play against the top sides in Europe.



The Glasgow giants will make their bow in the competition later today when their Under-19 side will face Swiss side Young Boys in their first game of the UEFA Youth League.













Rangers qualified for the competition after they won the Under-18 league last season in Scotland and the young stars are looking to make the most of the European outing.



Ritchie-Hosler has stressed that it is going to be a massive competition for his side as it will give them the experience of playing some of the top youth teams of Europe.





The 17-year-old winger believes they can go deep in the competition and is looking forward to the challenge of playing against Young Boys today.







The academy starlet said on Rangers TV: “It’s going to be a big competition for us.



“I think we can go far if we keep getting through the stages and playing against some of the best team in Europe so it will be a good challenge for us.





“I think Young Boys will be a good playing side, they will keep the ball very well and be a bit physical as well so we just have to play as well as we have been playing and hopefully we will get a good result.”



Steven Gerrard’s senior Rangers side will also be in action tonight in the Europa League against Young Boys.

