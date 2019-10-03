We Will Talk In January – Everton Boss Coy On Interest In Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Marco Silva has refused to say much on possibly rekindling his interest in Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma in January.



Zouma spent last season on loan at Everton and the Toffees were interested in signing him up on a permanent deal during the last summer transfer window.













But Chelsea refused to let the Frenchman go and David Luiz’s move to Arsenal further ended any Everton hopes of taking Zouma back to Goodison Park towards the end of the window.



With Everton struggling at the start of the season, there are suggestions that they could could try to sign Zouma again during the January transfer window.





But Silva insisted that the window is too far out for him to talk about signing a player during the winter and wants to focus on improving the team with the players he has in his squad.







The Everton boss said in a press conference, when asked about rekindling his interest in Zouma: "It is too far away for us to talk about what might happen in January.



“We are fully focused on our players and what we can do to improve.





“The window re-opens, we will talk.”



Frank Lampard is handing Zouma game time at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen if Chelsea might part with him.

