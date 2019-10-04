Can’t Underestimate Stoke City, Swansea City Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts has warned the Swans against underestimating Stoke City, despite the Potters big struggles in the Championship this season.



Steve Cooper's Swansea are set to take on bottom-placed Championship side Stoke, who are yet to win a league game this season, at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.













While the table leading Swans are considered favourites to register a victory against the winless Potters, Roberts has urged the Welsh club not to take Stoke lightly.



The Swansea defender explained that any Championship side can beat any of their rivals and wants his club to take Stoke with all seriousness, although they sit bottom of the table.





Roberts, who has provided one assist this season, wants Swansea to make use of the home advantage and focus on their game to make sure their spot at the top of the table is retained.







“You cannot underestimate any side in the Championship, any side can beat any other on any given day", Roberts was quoted as saying by Swansea's official site.



“So we have to focus on our own game. Being back at the Liberty and having the fans behind us, hopefully we can get those three points and stay up there.





“Our goal is to be top of the table going into the international break.



"The only way we’re going to do that is by performing well and getting a good result on Saturday.”



Nathan Jones is set to lead Stoke into the Swansea clash, despite expectations he would be sacked after the Potters' loss against Huddersfield Town earlier this week.

