06 October 2018

04/10/2019 - 16:10 BST

Chelsea Star Undergoing Tests Amid Worries of Serious Injury On Loan Spell

 




Davide Zappacosta is carrying out medical tests amid worries that the Chelsea star, on loan at Roma, has torn his cruciate ligaments.

The full-back is currently in the midst of a six-month loan at Roma from the Blues, but has yet to make a start for the Giallorossi during his loan spell.  


 



Zappacosta has just come back from a calf injury, but there are now fears he could have damaged his knee ligaments.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Zappacosta is currently undergoing tests to discover the extent of the injury he has picked up.
 


There are fears that he has damaged his knee ligaments, which would likely mean a return to Chelsea for treatment and the end of his Roma spell.



It is claimed that Roma could soon make an official statement about Zappacosta's injury.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea in the January 2017 transfer window from Italian outfit Torino.
 


He struggled to nail down a spot in the side at Stamford Bridge though and was looking to play regularly back in Serie A.
 