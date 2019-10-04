Claim Made Over Likely Length of Leeds United Star’s New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Mateusz Klich will sign a contract with Leeds United to keep him at Elland Road for a further three years, it has been claimed.



Leeds have signed up a number of their top players on new long terms deals and Klich is in line to put pen to paper on an improved contract in the coming days.













His representatives have been in talks with Leeds over the past few weeks and an agreement is claimed to be close between the two parties.



Klich is expected to receive a considerable wage increase in line with his performances under Marcelo Bielsa since last season.





And according to The Athletic, the length of the midfielder’s new deal will be three years, meaning he will remain at the club until the summer of 2022.







The two sides are close to getting the deal done and 29-year-old Klich is likely to sign the new three-year contract in the coming days.



The Pole turned his Leeds career around under Bielsa last year when he seemed destined to leave the club following a loan spell in the Netherlands.





But an injury to Adam Forshaw opened up a slot in Bielsa’s team last season and Klich grabbed at his chance with both hands and never looked back.

