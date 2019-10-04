Don’t Know Why West Ham Ended My Loan – Former Hammer

Follow @insidefutbol





Reece Oxford has conceded that he was perplexed by West Ham’s decision to recall him from a loan at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.



A product of the West Ham academy, the young defender earned rave reviews for his debut performance against Arsenal a few years ago at the Emirates.













Since then, his career has taken various twists and turns and he is now plying his trade in Germany with Augsburg following a permanent move away from West Ham last summer.



His first test of German football came during a loan stint at Monchengladbach in 2017, but he was recalled from his stay with the Bundesliga outfit in the middle of the season.





Oxford admits that West Ham’s decision to recall him left him confused as he wanted to finish the season at Monchengladbach.







He played games in January 2018 in the West Ham shirt, but he persisted in his quest to return to Germany and he finally rejoined Monchengladbach on loan.



“I didn’t know the reason why”, Oxford told The Athletic.





“I told them I wanted to stay at Gladbach and finish the season with them. My first training session back at West Ham I sprained my ankle, so it was just my luck.



“I was out for about three weeks and it was the January transfer window so I was rushing to get back fit so I could go back on loan to Gladbach.



"Then I played an FA Cup game for West Ham [against Shrewsbury Town], another one [against Wigan Athletic], came on against Crystal Palace.



“I told them I still want to go to back Gladbach because I was really happy there. Then on the last day of the window, I was able to go back.”



He admitted that once he returned to West Ham the following summer, it was evident that he needed to leave in order to play regular football and develop.



“In the summer I went back to West Ham and there were all these new signings, so I knew it was time for me to move on.



“I’m young, I want to be playing regular football now, not sitting on the bench.”



Oxford joined Augsburg on an initial loan deal last year before the move was made permanent this summer.

