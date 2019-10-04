He Was In My Ear – Jurgen Klopp On Close Friend Advising Him To Snap Up Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his close friend and former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner recommended Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, but the Foxes would not sell the 22-year-old.



The European champions will be looking for their 17th straight league win when they host Brendan Rodgers's Leicester at Anfield on Saturday.













While Rodgers is set to make his return to Anfield for the first time after being sacked as the side's manager in 2015, Chilwell, a former Liverpool transfer target, is also expected to start for Leicester.



With Chilwell now being a regular starter for the Foxes, Klopp has explained that his close friend Wagner recommended the 22-year-old after his loan spell at Huddersfield Town.





The German tactician revealed that Leicester were adamant that they would not sell Chilwell, meaning despite Wagner's advice, no move to Anfield happened for the England international.







“I was first aware of him as a kid at Huddersfield", Klopp told a press conference about Chilwell.



"Dave Wagner was in my ear every day but Leicester did not want to let him go.





"Now he is grown up.



"He is an exceptional footballer, but I’m happy with our full-backs.”



Liverpool landed Andrew Robertson from Hull City in 2017 and the Scotland international has nailed down the left-back spot at Anfield.

