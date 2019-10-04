He’ll Get Back To His Best – Mauricio Pochettino Backs Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has tipped Spurs midfielder Dele Alli to get back to his best, but has acknowledged his star is going through a tough period.



The 23-year-old Englishman has had a tough start to his 2019/20 campaign, making just four appearances across all competitions so far and failing to impress.













Alli was sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of August and has made three starts for Spurs since his return to action, with two coming in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.



The former MK Dons man's only Premier League appearance this season came against Arsenal when he replaced Erik Lamela in the 60th minute of a game that ended in a 2-2 draw.





Pochettino fully accepts that Alli is finding it tough to find form at present, but the Tottenham boss has little doubt he will start to hit his stride.







"There's no doubt he's going to recover", Pochettino told a press conference.



"He's in a tough period but we need him. He's a very important player for us.





"In time, we're going to recover the best Dele Alli."



Having played 71 minutes in Spurs' 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week, it remains to be seen if Alli will start against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

