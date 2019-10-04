If Man Utd Can’t Beat Newcastle It Would Be New Low – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt feels that not beating Newcastle United away from home on Sunday would be a new nadir for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.



Manchester United failed to break their duck away from home when they earned a point from a disappointing 0-0 draw at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night in the Europa League.













Solskjaer’s side are without a win on the road for ten games running, the club’s worst record away from home since 1989.



Thorstvedt admits that it is only getting more embarrassing for Manchester United away from home and the focus on the run is only going to increase with each passing day.





“Not winning the match isn’t really that serious but the run is serious”, the former Premier League goalkeeper told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.







“It is starting to get a bit embarrassing and the focus on this long run without an away win is only going to increase.



“Many of the games that are coming up are away from home.”





Manchester United will travel to the north east on Sunday to take on Newcastle United, who are woefully out of form and are 19th in the Premier League at the moment.



Thorstvedt admits that it would be a fresh embarrassment for Solskjaer and his side if they cannot end their woeful away record against a poor Newcastle side at St. James’ Park.



“I do not want to speculate on what they are doing in the boardroom but if they do not beat Newcastle, the way they have looked this season, who are they really going to beat?



“The pressure increases with every match that goes without a win away from home.



“Ten away matches without a win is almost unheard of at United.”



After Newcastle, Manchester United have away trips lined up to Partizan Belgrade, Norwich City and Chelsea this month in all competitions.

