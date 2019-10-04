I’ve Seen Enough – Rangers Star Confident On Europa League Progression

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is positive that the Gers can progress from their Europa League group and go through to the next stage of the competition.



The Light Blues suffered a 2-1 away defeat at the hands of Swiss club Young Boys in their second Europa League group stage match on Thursday.













Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos gave Steven Gerrard's side the lead just before the end of the first half, but second-half goals from Young Boys' Roger Assale and Christian Fassnacht meant that the Scottish club had to go home empty-handed.



Although Rangers missed out on the chance to go on top of Group G in the Europa League, Barisic, who played at left-back on Thursday, is confident that the club have what it takes to move to the next round of the tournament.





With an away trip to FC Porto next in line for Rangers, the Croatian international feels the Gers can get a result against the Portuguese side and is positive they can qualify to the round of 32 but admitted that there are areas they need to improve.







“I saw that Feyenoord won their game with Porto so now every team is sitting on three points", Barisic was quoted as saying by The Herald.



"When you look at the table and see that then maybe it’s not so bad.





“Yes, of course I saw enough in this performance to believe we can achieve a result against Porto.



“When you play against Europa League teams then you need to look at all of the details.



“I believe we can go through to the next stage and progress from this group but we need to be better in some areas."



The defender was keen to stress that Rangers must learn from the mistakes they made in Switzerland and is confident they will.



"In the Europa League if we make mistakes then we’ll be punished but that’s the process, we need to learn.



"I think in the next game we’ll be much better.”



Rangers will now host Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday before club football temporarily shuts down for the international break.

