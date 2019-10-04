XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/10/2019 - 20:49 BST

Jurgen Klopp Backs Leicester City To Fight For Top Four

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Leicester City to push for a finish in the top four, which the German feels is not reserved for the big six.

Klopp's side will be looking for their eighth consecutive Premier League win of the season when they host Leicester at Anfield on Saturday.  


 



The Foxes, managed by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, currently sit third in the league table with 14 points, having won four of their seven games so far.

Klopp has lauded Rodgers for the performances he has got out of Leicester and backed them to push for a finish in the Premier League's top four.
 


"Leicester are really built like a team", Klopp told a press conference.



"What can I say? It is not forbidden to break into the top four and they will fight for it until the end."

The former Borussia Dortmund went on to explain that there is not much of a difference between the Premier League's big six and Rodgers' Leicester.
 


"100 per cent they can break into the top six.

"There isn't much difference.

"You can see it is built from the back, the defence and goalkeeper look solid.

"Midfield, creative, hard-working.

"Offensive, creative and straight forward", Klopp remarked.

Klopp and his team will be looking to keep their solid winning streak intact against Leicester and go into the international break with at least a five-point lead at the top of the table.   
 