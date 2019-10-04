Jurgen Klopp Backs Leicester City To Fight For Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Leicester City to push for a finish in the top four, which the German feels is not reserved for the big six.



Klopp's side will be looking for their eighth consecutive Premier League win of the season when they host Leicester at Anfield on Saturday.













The Foxes, managed by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, currently sit third in the league table with 14 points, having won four of their seven games so far.



Klopp has lauded Rodgers for the performances he has got out of Leicester and backed them to push for a finish in the Premier League's top four.





"Leicester are really built like a team", Klopp told a press conference.







"What can I say? It is not forbidden to break into the top four and they will fight for it until the end."



The former Borussia Dortmund went on to explain that there is not much of a difference between the Premier League's big six and Rodgers' Leicester.





"100 per cent they can break into the top six.



"There isn't much difference.



"You can see it is built from the back, the defence and goalkeeper look solid.



"Midfield, creative, hard-working.



"Offensive, creative and straight forward", Klopp remarked.



Klopp and his team will be looking to keep their solid winning streak intact against Leicester and go into the international break with at least a five-point lead at the top of the table.

