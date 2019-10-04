XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/10/2019 - 15:43 BST

Leeds United Failed To Agree Deal To Terminate Flop’s Contract

 




Leeds United could not reach an agreement with Ouasim Bouy in the summer to release him.

The Dutchman joined Leeds on a four-year contract in the summer of 2017, but has failed to make any impact at Elland Road.  


 



The Yorkshire giants opted to loan Bouy out to then Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa on the same day he put pen to paper to his contract at the club, with the Dutchman due to spend the season in Spain.

Leeds recalled the defender-cum-midfielder in January 2018 however due to a lack of game time in Spain, with the player prepared to fight for a spot in the team.
 


He spent last term on loan in the Netherlands at Zwolle and this summer Leeds were keen to get him off the books.



However, according to The Athletic, Leeds could not reach an agreement with Bouy to terminate his contract at Elland Road.

It has been claimed that the Dutchman has fallen out of love with the game and is happy to continue to train and pick up his salary.
 


The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Ajax before he switched to Juventus.

He has also had loan stints with Brescia, Hamburg, Panathinaikos and Palermo.
 