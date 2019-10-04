Leeds United Failed To Agree Deal To Terminate Flop’s Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could not reach an agreement with Ouasim Bouy in the summer to release him.



The Dutchman joined Leeds on a four-year contract in the summer of 2017, but has failed to make any impact at Elland Road.













The Yorkshire giants opted to loan Bouy out to then Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa on the same day he put pen to paper to his contract at the club, with the Dutchman due to spend the season in Spain.



Leeds recalled the defender-cum-midfielder in January 2018 however due to a lack of game time in Spain, with the player prepared to fight for a spot in the team.





He spent last term on loan in the Netherlands at Zwolle and this summer Leeds were keen to get him off the books.







However, according to The Athletic, Leeds could not reach an agreement with Bouy to terminate his contract at Elland Road.



It has been claimed that the Dutchman has fallen out of love with the game and is happy to continue to train and pick up his salary.





The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Ajax before he switched to Juventus.



He has also had loan stints with Brescia, Hamburg, Panathinaikos and Palermo.

