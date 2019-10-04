Leeds United Felt Need To Complete Loan Swoop Despite EFL Rules

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United felt they had to push ahead with a late move to sign Eddie Nketiah despite having already lined up five loanees for the season.



The Whites snapped up Ben White, Jack Harrison, Jack Clarke and Helder Costa on loan deals, before then putting in place a swoop for goalkeeper Illhan Meslier.













When Nketiah arrived, Leeds had six loanees on the books, but EFL rules mean they can only name five in matchday squads.



As a result, Leeds are regularly having to leave one of their summer signings out of their matchday squads, a situation which is far from ideal for the Yorkshire giants.





According to The Athletic, Leeds had been going for Ryan Kent on a permanent deal, but then opted to swoop late for Nketiah and felt they had to get the deal for the Arsenal striker done.







With Meslier joining as backup to Kiko Casilla, Leeds were aware that they would have six loanees on the books.



Tottenham Hotspur winger Clarke has suffered badly from the rule and has yet to make a single appearance in the Championship for the Whites this season.





It has been claimed that Tottenham could terminate Clarke's loan in January and are already looking at other clubs to potentially send the winger to.

