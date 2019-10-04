XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/10/2019 - 12:31 BST

Leeds United Had 19-Year-Old Chelsea Star On Radar In Event of Promotion

 




Leeds United were looking at Chelsea defender Reece James as a possibility if they achieved promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Whites came desperately close to promotion last season, but were defeated by Derby County in their playoff semi-fine tie and their dreams of going up from the Championship were shattered.  


 



The Leeds recruitment team were already carrying out work of signing players if they earned promotion and a number of players were being looked at.

And according to The Athletic, 19-year-old Chelsea full-back James was very much on their radar and they could have tried to sign him if they had been in the Premier League this season.
 


The teenage defender had a brilliant loan spell at Wigan Athletic last season and was given the captain’s armband on the final day as a mark of the level of his performances at the DW Stadium.



Leeds would have considered signing him in the summer had they earned promotion to the top tier.

The Whites were also likely to make another move for Daniel James, now at Manchester United, if they had been in the Premier League this season.
 


Chelsea defender James has broken into Frank Lampard’s first team this season and is likely to be an important part of the first-team squad.   
 