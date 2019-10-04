Leeds United Yet To Agree Kit Deal Despite Adidas Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are yet to agree a new kit deal despite talk that German giants Adidas could be their next kit manufacturers.



Sports manufacturer Kappa’s deal with Leeds, which they signed in 2015, is set to end at the end of the 2019/20 season.













Leeds are in the market for a new kit producer and have been in talks with several manufacturers with a view to signing a new lucrative contract ahead of next season.



There is widespread speculation that Leeds will sport Adidas kits from next season with a deal with the German giants claimed in some quarters to be close.





But according to The Athletic, Leeds are yet to agree a contract with any company and are still to finalise who will be their suppliers from next season.







Adidas remain strongly tipped to land the Leeds deal, but it remains to be seen who the Whites go with.



No terms have been agreed and Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and managing director Angus Kinnear are still considering their options.





Leeds are hopeful of getting a significant rise in income with the new kit deal compared to their current contract with Kappa, but much may depend on whether they can win promotion to the Premier League.

