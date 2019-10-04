XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/10/2019 - 15:27 BST

Newcastle United Tipped To Turn To 54-Year-Old In First Instance If Steve Bruce Goes

 




Newcastle United have been tipped to turn to Under-23s boss Neil Redfearn to step in if Steve Bruce leaves his post as manager.

Bruce is under big pressure early into his reign at St James' Park and matters only got worse last weekend when Newcastle were thrashed 5-0 by Leicester City.  


 



All eyes are now on whether Bruce can improve performances or whether Newcastle will continue on a downward spiral, which could convince the Magpies to pull the trigger.

If Newcastle did opt to part ways with Bruce, Redfearn, 54, would likely be the person they would turn to in the interim, according to The Athletic.
 


Redfearn, a former Leeds United boss, is claimed to be well liked at Newcastle and has been saluted for the job he has done with the club's Under-23s.



Newcastle have picked up just five points from seven Premier League games this season and are due to play host to Manchester United on Sunday.

Following October's international break the Magpies travel to Chelsea, before rounding off October's fixture list by welcoming Wolves to St James' Park.
 


Bruce will be looking for a big performance from his side against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this weekend as he tries to inject the feel-good factor into the club.
 