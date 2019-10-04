Nothing To Fear – Former Rangers Star Still Confident On Gers Europa League Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers winger Neil McCann feels Gers need not worry about their 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Europa League and has tipped them to go through to the next stage of the competition.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers suffered their first Europa League group stage defeat of the season at the hands of Swiss side Young Boys on Thursday.













The Light Blues took the lead through Alfredo Morelos in the first half but an early goal in the second-half from Roger Assale and an injury-time goal from Christian Fassnacht saw the home team take the three points.



While the late loss was disappointing for Rangers, group rivals Feyenoord winning their game against FC Porto has left the group wide open, with each team having three points.





McCann, who plied his trade for Rangers between 1998 and 2003, believes the Light Blues need not worry about crashing out of the Europa League and is positive that they have what it takes to top the group if they get things right.







"The Feyenoord win has blown the group wide open and I don't think Rangers have anything to fear", McCann told BBC Scotland.



"There's players that just didn't perform in Bern, sluggish in possession. That needs to be brushed up.





"Deal with that domestically and if they can fine tune things for the Porto games then I think they have every chance of maybe even topping the group."



Rangers face an away trip to Porto in their next Europa League game later this month and will be hoping to get a result against the Portuguese side.

