06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/10/2019 - 12:16 BST

Promotion Winning Manager Keeping Tabs On Stoke City Job

 




Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka would be interested in the Stoke City job when it becomes available, it has been claimed.

Stoke are in the doldrums after earning just two points from their opening ten league games with Nathan Jones expected to soon leave his job as manager.


 



The Stoke manager, who has won just three of his 30 league games in charge of the Potters, has admitted to failing in his job and the club's board are already looking at replacements to come in for the Welshman.

Republic of  Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is reportedly their top target, but he is unlikely to leave his post before his contract expires in 2020.
 


Stoke are also looking at other options and according to The Athletic, Karanka is one of the managers who is interested in the job at the bet365 Stadium.



The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss is keeping a close eye on the situation at Stoke and would be keen on replacing Jones if the job becomes available.

Karanka earned promotion to the Premier League with Boro and his last job in the Championship was at Nottingham Forest, the club he left in January earlier this year.
 


The Spaniard is looking to return to management and in Stoke, he sees an opportunity to rekindle his career in the second tier of English football.   
 