Steve Bruce and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Both Sweating Over Sunday – Former Man Utd Defender

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has conceded that both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Steve Bruce could be shred apart by criticism if either of their teams lose on Sunday.



Manchester United’s run without a win on the road stretched to ten games in all competitions when they earned a point from a 0-0 draw at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.













Solskjaer’s side have been woeful away from home since they beat Paris Saint-Germain in France in April and are desperate to turn their form around this season.



They will be facing a Newcastle side on Sunday who are 19th in the Premier League table and were publicly criticised by their manager following their 5-0 defeat at Leicester.





Pallister believes it could get toxic in the media for both Solskjaer and Bruce on Sunday if either of their teams lose the game at St. James’ Park.







The former Manchester United defender said on MUTV after the AZ Alkmaar draw: “You can just imagine the backlash, whoever loses, if indeed there is a team who loses on Sunday.



“Whoever’s team gets beaten will be right under the pump and that is the media we have over here.





“They will both be sweating over the game.”



Solskjaer’s Manchester United side are tenth in the league table with just two wins in their seven league games.

