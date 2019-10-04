Stoke City Eye National Team Boss As Prime Candidate To Replace Nathan Jones

Follow @insidefutbol





Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has emerged as a prime candidate for Stoke City as a potential replacement for Nathan Jones, but the Potters may have to wait to appoint him.



Stoke are bottom of the table with just two points from ten Championship games and are staring down the barrel of relegation at an early stage of the season.













Jones’ job has been on the line for the past few weeks and the clamour to sack him has grown since their home defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.



The Stoke boss is expected to depart the bet365 Stadium soon and the hunt is on for his successor.





And according to The Athletic, at the top of their list of managers to come in for Jones is current Ireland boss McCarthy.







The 60-year-old departed Portman Road in April 2018 after a lengthy spell in charge of Ipswich Town.



He has vast experience of managing in the Championship and firefighting with struggling clubs, something which is likely to attract Stoke.





However, it is claimed McCarthy has no intention of leaving Ireland until his current deal with the Irish FA runs out in 2020.



It remains to be seen whether he could combine the Stoke and Ireland posts, or whether the Potters would be willing to appoint an interim boss until he can join.



Jones has won just three of 30 league games as Stoke manager since he took over from Gary Rowett in January, with their last victory coming in April.

