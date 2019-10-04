They Know Where I’m Strongest – Fulham Striker Credits Team-mates For Good Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic believes his team-mates know what areas to play the ball into to make the most of his strengths.



With the Cottagers set to host Charlton Athletic at home on Saturday, the Championship's joint-top goal scorer Mitrovic has credited his ability to find the back of the net to the understanding he has with his team-mates.













The Serbian scored a brace to help Fulham register a 4-1 win against Reading in the league earlier this week and saw it take him to the top of the goalscoring chart.



Having scored seven goals from ten league games this season, Mitrovic feels the players in the Fulham squad know him well and there is a good mood within the squad.





The 25-year-old feels his team-mates know the type of service he needs to be the most effective and is hoping that the good chemistry can continue.







“My team-mates know my qualities, they know where I’m strongest and they try to use this to play me in these areas, to play balls into the box, a lot of crosses, and that’s what I need”, Mitrovic told Fulham's official site.



“We know each other pretty well now, so it’s easier and I hope we continue like this during the season.





“It’s a good mood, there’s a good relationship with the players, and we need to keep this mood every week.



"If we play well the goals will come sooner or later.



"I don’t overthink it, the most important thing is the team."



Mitrovic has significant experience of scoring goals in the Championship and has found the back of the net 23 times in the second tier of English football.

