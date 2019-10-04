This Is What Ross Barkley Must Show Now – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton manager David Moyes has urged Ross Barkley to step up at Chelsea as he is no longer a young talent.



Barkley has started four of the seven Premier League games this season under Frank Lampard as the new Chelsea boss looks to build a side based on youth at Stamford Bridge.













Lampard wants more goals from his midfield with Mason Mount providing creativity and has urged Mateo Kovacic and Barkley to push further up the pitch this season.



Moyes, who gave Barkley his debut at Everton, believes Lampard is the perfect manager for the midfielder with regards to him adding more goals to his game.





However, he does not expect it to be a smooth ride for his former player as the pressure to perform at a club of Chelsea’s size will always be there.







Moyes also believes Barkley needs to set an example for younger stars as he is no longer an up and coming player and his conduct needs to be like a senior member of the squad.



“I think Frank will be great for him because there was no one better than him at scoring goals from midfield”, Moyes told The Athletic.





“Ross has got the ability to score goals, that’s where his route has gone. The way Chelsea plays will suit him.



“If you are at a big club, it is never going to be an easy ride for you. Ross will be aware of that but you need to fight and show you’re the one that should be getting the jersey.



“What he needs to show now is that he’s not a young boy any more. He’s been playing since 16, 17 and is now one of the more senior players at Chelsea.



“He needs to train well and make sure he’s ready for every game, to perform.



“His next big challenge is to show he can continue to fulfil his ability and perform consistently.”



Barkley has just one goal to his name this season and is yet to register an assist for the Blues.

