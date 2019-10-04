XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/10/2019 - 13:09 BST

Time To Stick Together – Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Talk Of Leaving Tottenham

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has rubbished claims about him considering walking away from the north London club following a poor start to the season.

The north London side’s season hit a new low on Tuesday night when they suffered a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich at home in the Champions League.  


 



The result was the worst result an English side have suffered in Europe at home and Tottenham’s already poor campaign entered a real crisis mood.

Pochettino has not been happy about the atmosphere inside the squad this season as a number of his starting eleven players wanted to leave the club in the summer.
 


There have been suggestions that the Tottenham boss might just be considering resigning and taking a break but the Argentine has played down those rumours.



He wants his squad to stick together at an hour of crisis and believes that if they do that, at some point they will find a way to get out of their current rut.

Pochettino said in a press conference: "This is a moment to stay all together.
 


“It doesn’t only happen at Spurs, but all clubs in the world.

"In the end all that happens is we lost a game. No doubt we stay all together and we find a way to be successful again. No doubt.

"I think every single press conference we have talked about my future.

“I hope we are still talking, in five years more, about my future here."

Tottenham have a trip to Brighton on Saturday afternoon as they look to find a result that will help them to lift their sagging morale.   
 