06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/10/2019 - 14:02 BST

Dejan Lovren Starts – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Leicester City to Anfield for a Premier League meeting this afternoon.  

Jurgen Klopp's side have won all their opening seven league matches this term, meaning they have already established a five-point lead at the top of the table. 
 

 



Klopp will want his men to head into the international break with their lead intact, but must find a way past Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side to do so.

Centre-back Joel Matip misses out once again due to an injury, while Xherdan Shaqiri is still out with a calf injury. The game comes too soon for Alisson.
 


Klopp selects Adrian in goal, while at the back he goes with Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Liverpool have Fabinho, James Milner and Georgino Wijnaldum, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are up top.



If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Harvey Elliott and Adam Lallana.
 


Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Origi, Elliott
 