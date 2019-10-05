Dele Alli On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to go up against Graham Potter's Brighton outfit on the south coast this afternoon.



Spurs head into the game sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League, having picked up eleven points from their opening seven matches, while opponents Brighton are 16th, with just six points from seven games.













Tottenham suffered a disastrous 7-2 drubbing at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek and boss Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for his side to bounce back today.



Serge Aurier is suspended for the game, while Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are both injured.





Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham, while Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies operate as full-backs. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are centre-backs, with Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele looking to control midfield. Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If Pochettino needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Juan Foyth and Dele Alli.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Lloris, Sissoko, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Sanchez, Skipp, Winks, Alli, Lucas

