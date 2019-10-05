XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/10/2019 - 14:01 BST

Eddie Nkietiah On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Millwall Confirmed

 




Fixture: Millwall vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Millwall in the Championship this afternoon. 

The Whites beat Slaven Bilic's West Brom at Elland Road on Tuesday night and head to the capital full of confidence, however they have not won at Millwall since 2012 and only stopped a run of four losses last term by playing out a 1-1 draw.
 

 



Leeds are without skipper Liam Cooper, who has a groin injury, while Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez are also out, with hip and muscle injuries, respectively.


Jamie Shackleton misses out too, the young midfielder out with a hamstring injury.
 


Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he has Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski as full-backs, with Gaetano Berardi and Ben White in central defence. Kalvin Phillips plays in midfield, with Stuart Dallas also selected. Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.



The Leeds boss has options on the bench to make changes, including Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.
 


Leeds United Team vs Millwall

Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah
 