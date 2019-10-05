Eddie Nkietiah On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Millwall Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Millwall vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.



The Whites beat Slaven Bilic's West Brom at Elland Road on Tuesday night and head to the capital full of confidence, however they have not won at Millwall since 2012 and only stopped a run of four losses last term by playing out a 1-1 draw.













Leeds are without skipper Liam Cooper, who has a groin injury, while Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez are also out, with hip and muscle injuries, respectively.





Jamie Shackleton misses out too, the young midfielder out with a hamstring injury.





Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he has Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski as full-backs, with Gaetano Berardi and Ben White in central defence. Kalvin Phillips plays in midfield, with Stuart Dallas also selected. Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.







The Leeds boss has options on the bench to make changes, including Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.





Leeds United Team vs Millwall



Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah

