For Some Reason Millwall Don’t Like Us – Leeds United Legend Ready To Welcome Any Positive Result

Eddie Gray has insisted Leeds United should welcome any positive result at Millwall this afternoon, given the way the Lions and their fans feel about the Whites and raise their game.



The Yorkshire giants have a dire record at the Den in recent years and have not won at the ground since March 2012.













Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds played out a 1-1 draw at the Den last term, with Jack Harrison getting the visitors out of jail just a minute before full time.



Prior to last term's visit, Leeds had lost on every one of their previous four visits to the ground, with Millwall raising their game for the visit of a team they consider to be their rivals.





Gray admits that Millwall do not like Leeds and he is steeled for a tough afternoon in the capital.







"Any result at Millwall is a great result", Gray conceded on LUTV.



"We've not got a good record there, it's pretty poor.





"They always make it difficult for us.



"For some reason they don't seem to like us down there and they get right behind the team when we go to town.



"So it will be a tough match for the boys, but I think the result against West Brom will have given them a huge lift going into the Millwall game", he added.



Millwall are currently without a permanent manager after Neil Harris stepped down from his post on Thursday, leaving coach Adam Barrett in caretaker charge.

