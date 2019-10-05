He Was Good As Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool Legend Predicts Centre-Back Pairing For Manchester United Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson expects Joel Matip to slot back into central defence against Manchester United after the international break, despite admitting that Dejan Lovren did well against Leicester City on Saturday.



Injury kept Matip out of the meeting with the Foxes and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opted to put Lovren alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Reds' defence.













Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and James Milner to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season, with eight wins from eight games.



Lawrenson believes Lovren did well against the Foxes attack, but is not surprised as he rates all the centre-backs on the books at Anfield.





"He played well. He let [Jamie] Vardy go once I think, which we got away with because the goalkeeper made a decent save", Lawrenson said post match on LFC TV.







"He never lets the side down. All four of our centre-backs are good players."



However, when it comes to Liverpool's trip to Manchester United after the international break, Lawrenson fully expects Matip to be back in the team and lauded the quality the former Schalke star showed last term.





"I think Matip is number two now and I think there was a time towards the end of last season when he was as good as Virgil van Dijk if not better.



"We also had an added bonus when he was coming out from the back and committing opposition midfield players. And you think 'wow, where's that been'.



" I think Matip is number two, he's in [against Manchester United], unless he does something wrong, obviously", the former Reds centre-back added.



Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday 20th October, before then making the trip to Belgium to take on Genk in the Champions League.

