06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/10/2019 - 21:14 BST

I Am Sorry For The Fans – Tottenham Hotspur Star Pens Note To Supporters

 




Moussa Sissoko has apologised to the Tottenham Hotspur fans following his side's 3-0 defeat away at Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Following a 7-2 defeat at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, Tottenham were expected to bounce back in the Premier League on their trip to the south coast.  


 



Mauricio Pochettino's side produced a disastrous display however and were thrashed 3-0 by Graham Potter's Brighton, leading to further talk of a crisis engulfing north London.

Sissoko has taken to social media to urge the club to remain united and also apologised to the fans for the loss at Brighton.
 


The midfielder insists there is no lack of effort on the part of the Tottenham players, who are giving their all for the shirt and must face a difficult moment.



Sissoko wrote: "We are currently in a difficult period and no one is happy with this situation.

"It's not a lack of desire on our part, neither of the staff nor of the club, quite the contrary!
 


"In sport as in everyday life, some moments are difficult, but we have to accept them, face them and come out bigger and stronger.

"We will only succeed in reversing the trend if we all do it together.

"I am sorry for the fans not to show the true face of the Spurs and all our qualities in these last games.

"But with our desire to turn the page on this difficult period and then your support, it is all together that we will succeed in changing the situation and moving forward again!

"Let us remain united and move forward."

Tottenham must now wait until after the international break for a chance to return to winning ways, with Watford due to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 19th October.
 