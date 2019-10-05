It Was All About Three Points – Liverpool Star Hails Win Over Leicester

Follow @insidefutbol





James Milner has insisted that Liverpool's clash against Leicester City was all about picking up three points, after the Reds edged out the Foxes 2-1 at Anfield.



Liverpool pulled ahead in the Premier League encounter after Milner fed Sadio Mane with a through ball and the striker made no mistake, bagging his 50th goal in 100 league appearances.













As the clock ticked down, Liverpool looked on course for victory, but James Maddison then threw a spanner in the works when he slid the ball under Reds goalkeeper Adrian in the 80th minute.



Liverpool rallied and put Leicester under pressure, getting their reward when Mane was clipped by Marc Albrighton in the penalty box deep into injury time, with Milner then stepping up to score.





Milner is delighted with the result and stressed that it was all about picking up the three points.







"We had to dig deep and find the points. The boys have done it time and time again", Milner told Sky Sports.



"There was a few tired legs and it was about getting the result.





"Leicester are a very good side. We knew it was going to be tough."



The Liverpool midfielder is now crossing his fingers that his team-mates all come back from international duty in good health.



"Now we have a break and have to hope people come back from the international break fully fit", he added.



Liverpool have now won all eight of their Premier League games this season.

