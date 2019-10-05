Leeds United Missing This Player At Millwall Is Big Blow – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites will miss Pablo Hernandez at Millwall this afternoon.



Hernandez has a muscle strain and as such is not available for Leeds' trip to the capital, as they try to head into the international break on a high.













Leeds beat promotion rivals West Brom at Elland Road earlier this week without Hernandez, but Gray feels the Spaniard's influence will be missed at Millwall.



Gray is of the opinion that Leeds may need someone with a little magic to unlock the Millwall defence and Hernandez has such skills in his locker.





The Leeds legend told in-house TV channel LUTV: "You've got your main playmaker, Pablo Hernandez, missing for the last few games.







"That's a big blow, especially when you're going to somewhere like Millwall, because you know it's going to be a tough game.



"You might need somebody just to unlock them defensively and Pablo has an eye for a pass, and can get by people, can get balls across the box."





Millwall have only lost one of their last ten home meetings with Leeds across all competitions, with the Whites last claiming all three points in 2012.



However, the Lions have yet to score more than one goal in any of their last 17 Championship matches.

