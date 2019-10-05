Manchester United All Over Place – Liverpool Legend Wants Reds To Attack At Old Trafford

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has urged the Reds to go and attack Manchester United at Old Trafford and believes the Red Devils are a mess.



Jurgen Klopp's men edged out Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday to continue their fine start to the Premier League campaign, with eight wins out of eight.













While Liverpool have collected 24 points, Manchester United have only nine points, albeit having played a game fewer than the Reds.



Liverpool are due to travel to Old Trafford after the international break and Lawrenson believes they will meet a team in a mess under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





Lawrenson has urged Liverpool to go at Manchester United and feels last season they were too passive against their rivals.







He said on LFC TV after the win over Leicester: "They are way below us and they are all over the place.



"Yes it's a big game for them, but honestly, if we go and play as we can, not just the passing and the movement, but the pressure….go and try and beat them. City will try and beat them.





"City won't be passive against them. That's a good description of us against them last year, passive."



Manchester United are due to play Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday as they bid to go into the international break on a high.

