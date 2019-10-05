Millwall Defeat Won’t Define Our Season – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has urged Leeds United to shrug off their 2-1 defeat at Millwall.



In an afternoon to forget for Leeds at the Den, they saw Gaetano Berardi sent off against Millwall and despite reducing a two-goal deficit through an Ezgjan Alioski strike early into the second half, slipped to defeat.













Marcelo Bielsa's side have won just two of their last six league games with early momentum slowing and the Whites dropping down to fifth in the Championship standings.



However, Gray believes Leeds should quickly forget about the loss at Millwall and should not be disheartened due to their dire record at the Den, which means they have not dropped points they picked up in previous years.





"It's not going to define our season because it's three points we're not used to taking here", Gray said post match on LUTV.







"Although it's disappointing we're still there or thereabouts going into the international break.



"It would have been nice to win the game and in the balance of the game we probably deserved a result, but we didn't work the goalkeeper enough, even after we scored the goal; he didn't have many saves to make."





Leeds had a 100 per cent record away from home as late as 27th September, but have now lost their last two matches away from Elland Road.



They return to home comforts after the international break as Birmingham City visit Elland Road.

