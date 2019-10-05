XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/10/2019 - 22:28 BST

Never Going To Be In Team – Liverpool Legend Writes Off Loan Star’s Reds Chances Despite Bundesliga Form

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has written off the possibility of Marko Grujic playing regularly at Anfield. 

The Serbian midfielder is on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he also spent last term on loan, earning rave reviews. 


 



Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the 23-year-old and his continued development in the German top flight, with former Reds midfielder Jason McAteer admitting he has heard that Grujic is performing well at Hertha Berlin.

Following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City, McAteer said on LFC TV: "He's having an unbelievable season at Hertha Berlin.
 


"They are raving about him", he added.



Liverpool legend Lawrenson quickly interjected, writing off Grujic's chances of nailing down a spot in the team at Anfield.

"He's never going to be in the team here", Lawrenson said.
 


Grujic was Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager, with the Reds raiding Red Star Belgrade to snap him up.

The midfielder has so far scored two goals in seven Bundesliga games this season for Hertha Berlin.
 