06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/10/2019 - 19:26 BST

No Doubts About Methods – Marco Silva Bullish Despite Another Everton Defeat

 




Everton boss Marco Silva insists he has no doubts over his methods at Goodison Park, despite the Toffees slumping to another defeat on Saturday afternoon, at Burnley. 

The Toffees lost skipper Seamus Coleman in the 56th minute after he picked up a second yellow card of the afternoon.  


 



In a scrappy contest, Burnley then made their extra man advantage count to pull ahead, with Jeff Hendrick producing a superb volley in the 72nd minute, smashing his effort into the roof of the net following an Ashley Westwood corner kick.

Everton have now lost their last four league games and sit just one place and one point above the relegation zone, with the pressure growing on Silva.
 


The Portuguese boss though insists he has no doubt about what he is doing and believes the team can put together a run of good results to clumb the table.



"We have faith in the players. We have to work with them to improve them", Silva was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"I have no doubts in what we are doing.
 


"We need results but last season we had a worse moment than this one and how we reacted showed what we are able to do.

"We had a fantastic run towards the end of the season.

"I don’t have doubts we are able to do that again."

Silva will now have the international break to work with the players who are not called up for national team duty, with Everton's next league game coming against West Ham at Goodison Park on 19th October.
 