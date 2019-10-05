Not Doing This Wasn’t Down To 10 Men – Leeds United Legend On Whites’ Millwall Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that the Whites must start to work on why they are not testing the goalkeeper enough, following their 2-1 loss at Millwall on Saturday afternoon.



Despite their poor record at the Den in recent years, Leeds were still tipped to get the better of a Millwall side that had lost their manager on Thursday and were not in good form.













However, a sending off for Gaetano Berardi and a successful Millwall spot-kick early on left Leeds facing a mountain to climb.



They conceded again before half time, but then instantly pulled one back at the start of the second half as they then went in search of a leveller.





Despite having ten men, the Whites ended the match having enjoyed 68 per cent possession. They did however hit the target just once and Gray believes the issue is one which has dogged the team in recent weeks and has nothing to do with being down to ten men.







He feels it is something Leeds must work to fix on the training ground.



"You've got to give the players credit. They kept at it, kept working away and got into some good areas at times", he said on LUTV.





"But they never worked the goalkeeper enough. I don't think that was anything to do with having ten men because we were getting a lot of the ball, making good openings, getting into decent areas, it just never happened around the goal.



"The work rate of the players was tremendous and they had a go in the second half."



And Gray later added: "Even for all our superior play in the second half, they had seven shots on target to our one.



"That is something that has happened in recent games.



"It is something that the players will be working on, the coaches will be working on. Why has it happened?



"As the season goes forward they will be trying to improve on it and there is no reason why they cannot improve on it."



Leeds now have the international break to lick their wounds before they return to Championship action against Birmingham City at Elland Road.

