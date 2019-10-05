Pablo Fornals On Bench – West Ham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side to the London Stadium for a Premier League fixture this evening.



Manuel Pellegrini's side have enjoyed a good start to the season, picking up 12 points from their opening seven league games, while opponents Crystal Palace have collected eleven from the same number of matches.













The Hammers will be keen to go into the international break on the back of a win, but are without Winston Reid and Michail Antonio, who remain unavailable.





Lukasz Fabianski is out with a hip injury, meaning Roberto steps in between the sticks for the Hammers.





In defence, Pellegrini opts for a central pairing of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna, while at full-back he picks Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell. In midfield, Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to control the game, while Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko support Sebastien Haller.







The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed, including Pablo Fornals and Jack Wilshere.





West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace



Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Anderson, Yamolenko, Haller



Substitutes: Martin, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Fornals, Ajeti

